The Elemis Advent Calendar 2021 is here, and it’s stunning.

With so many wonderful first glimpses at the 2021 crop of advent calendars, beauty aficionados have had quite the week. But, watch out, Jo Malone, White Company, ASOS, and, uh, Nasty Gal: Elemis has launched its 2021 collection, and it’s a show-stopper.

Elemis calendars are typically a hit, and this year’s edition is expected to be no exception.

With so many various products in the Elemis collections currently, brand fans like getting to experience all of the different lotions, potions, and smells – as well as some new and limited edition goods thrown in for good measure. This year, you can get a full-size Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, as well as minis from the Superfood and Peptide4 collections, as well as our favorite Frangipani, Sea Lavender, and Samphire delights, all packaged in three adorable reusable tins.

The products in the calendar have an RRP of £402, therefore this is a bargain at £175.

Read on for a sneak peek at what you’ll get in December if you decide to put this calendar under your tree:

Full Size Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml

Cleansing Balm with Pro-Collagen (20 g)

5ml Rose Facial Oil with Pro-Collagen

15 mL Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix

Marine Cleanser with Pro-Collagen 30ml

5 mL Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal

4ml pro-collagen eye rejuvenation mask

20ml AHA Glow Superfood Cleansing Butter

30m Superfood Facial Wash

20ml Superfood Day Cream

20ml Superfood Night Cream

CICA Calm Hydration Juice Superfood 20ml

15ml Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial

15ml Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Mask

Skin Smoothing Essence 28ml Dynamic Resurfacing

30ml Dynamic Facial Resurfacing Facial Wash

Pads for Dynamic Resurfacing 14 pads

15ml Papaya Enzyme Peel

15ml Herbal Lavender Repair Mask

50ml Balancing Lavender Toner

50ml Frangipani Monoi Body Cream

100ml Skin Nourishing Shower Cream

50ml Sea Lavender and Samphire Body Cream

100ml Bath & Shower Milk with Sea Lavender and Samphire