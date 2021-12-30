The elderly guy discovered deceased in the house was described as a “nice fella who kept himself to himself.”

Neighbors described an elderly man discovered dead in a house as a “nice person who kept himself to himself.”

At 11.50 p.m. on December 29, a 79-year-old man was discovered with a head injury in a house on Woodhall Road in Old Swan.

Merseyside Police have since detained and are questioning a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A neighbor on Woodhall Road described the man as a “wonderful fella,” while another described him as a “decent man who kept himself to himself,” according to The Washington Newsday.

Another homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said he was taken aback when he saw the police’s blue flashing lights.

He stated, ” “There was no sound or anything. When I heard the siren and saw the flash of lights, that was the first thing I heard. At first, I mistook it for a fire engine.

“Then I noticed two or three police cars, so I assumed there had been an incident.

“When the cops arrived with their bright lights, the entire end of the street was illuminated.

“They were there for approximately two hours, and folks travelling down were being stopped by an unmarked car.

“I knew something was wrong, but I couldn’t figure out what.”

Today, December 30, a minor police presence was maintained on the road while officers guarded the house where the event occurred.

The property is still cordoned off, with a blue tarpaulin covering the front door.

One local told The Washington Newsday that he had never seen anything like it on the road, which he described as a “tight knit community.”

The resident continued, ” “Everyone in this neighborhood has been here for at least fifteen years. It’s a close-knit neighborhood.

“There are no evil people here. I’m astonished since everyone is sensible and gets on with their lives.” A post-mortem study will be performed to determine the cause of death, and a murder investigation is ongoing, according to police.

In the surrounding region, CCTV and house-to-house investigations are being conducted.

“The investigation is in the. “Summary concludes,” Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilkinson stated.”