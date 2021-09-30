The effort to raise the debt ceiling is restarted after the Senate GOP prevents the country from defaulting within weeks.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation suspending the debt ceiling on Wednesday. The bill, drafted by Democrats, suspends the federal debt ceiling until December 2022, thus restarting the campaign to increase the debt ceiling, which was recently thwarted by Senate Republicans.

In order to avoid a government shutdown, the House had previously enacted legislation to raise the debt ceiling as part of a spending measure that contained a plan to extend government funding beyond the current October 1 deadline. Republicans in the Senate, however, filibustered the bill, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivering on his promise that he and his colleagues would not support it.

On Tuesday, McConnell stopped Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from approving a rival bill that would have suspended the debt ceiling by unanimous consent.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi outlined a proposal to break the previous bill in two, in the hopes of suspending the debt ceiling at the very least. One bill would raise the debt ceiling, while the other would prevent the government from shutting down.

“Today, the House plans to respect its obligation to preserve the American economy and American people from the disaster of a default by passing legislation to suspend the debt limit,” Pelosi said in a statement announcing the plan on Wednesday.

“Thank you for demonstrating incredible unity and patriotism by voting to raise the debt ceiling and pass a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open and prevent a disastrous shutdown last week,” she continued.

Republicans have attempted to compel Democrats to raise the debt ceiling via a budget reconciliation legislation, which could not be vetoed by Republicans but would require Democratic unanimity. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders have stated that extending the debt ceiling through budget reconciliation is unlikely to happen before the United States defaults on its national debt for the first time ever.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified about the debt ceiling to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday. She cautioned that if the debt ceiling is not raised or postponed promptly, interest rates will rise and the economy will suffer serious consequences.

"I believe there will be a financial disaster if the debt ceiling is not raised," he said.