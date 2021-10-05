The effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine declines after six months, according to a study.

The Pfizer-funded study discovered that the efficiency of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after the second dosage is as high as 88 percent in the first month, but gradually drops to 47 percent six months after full immunization.

From December 2020 to August 2021, researchers looked at the medical data of 3.4 million persons aged 12 and up who were part of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC) health care system.

They discovered that the vaccination was very effective against the Delta variation in the first month after the second dosage, but then fell to 53% after four months. According to the study, the drop in effectiveness is attributable to “waning vaccination efficiency rather than the Delta variation evading vaccine protection.”

The findings for the first month, as well as a July research, are similar with the preliminary report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The vaccine’s effectiveness against hospital admission for infections with the Delta form, according to a research released on Monday, maintained as high as 93 percent for all ages six months after full vaccination.

“Our findings demonstrate the high efficacy of [Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine] against hospital admissions for up to six months following full vaccination, even in the face of broad distribution of the Delta variant,” the researchers wrote in The Lancet. “The decline in vaccination effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infections over time is most likely attributable to decreasing immunity rather than the Delta variant eluding vaccine protection,” they noted.

The latest research comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a booster dose for a high-risk population just a few weeks ago. A booster dosage will strengthen the vaccine’s effectiveness.

According to CNBC, CEO Albert Bourla stated, “The good news is that we are very, very sure that a third treatment, a booster, would push up the immune response to levels that will be enough to guard against the Delta version.”

“Our findings confirm that immunization with BNT162b2 [the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine]remains a crucial tool for preventing COVID-19, specifically COVID-19-associated hospital admissions, caused by all current variants of concern in a real-world U.S. setting,” the researchers wrote.

The two doses of Pfizer vaccine provided overall protection of 73 percent against COVID-19 infection and 90 percent against COVID-19-related hospitalization, according to researchers.