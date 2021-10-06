The Education Secretary’s all-male advisory team has been chastised by MPs.

Opposition MPs have criticized the Education Secretary’s new team of advisers for their lack of diversity.

According to a report by Tes, Nadhim Zahawi’s new team of special advisors at the Department of Education is all-male and all-white.

On Tuesday evening, shadow education secretary Kate Green slammed Mr Zahawi’s top team’s makeup, comparing it to that of school workers across the country.

In a tweet, she mentioned the report, stating, “75 percent of classroom teachers are women.” 15% of instructors identify as members of an ethnic minority.

“Where have all of these talented, diverse women and men gone?” Unacceptable.”

“Women!” wrote Labour MP Stella Creasy on Twitter. You should be aware of your surroundings. It certainly isn’t in the Department for Education…”

In Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reshuffle last month, Mr Zahawi replaced the embattled Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary.

As part of the shake-up, Alex Burghart took over as skills minister from Gillian Keegan, and Will Quince took over as children’s minister from Vicky Ford.