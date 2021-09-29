The Ecuadorian prison riot, which claimed the lives of 30 people, is just the second deadliest this year.

The incident was first reported on Twitter by Ecuador’s national agency of prisons (SNAI), which stated that it occurred at the Litoral jail in Guayaquil “due to clashes between criminal gangs.”

According to the Associated Press, the prison riot began following a feud between the Los Lobos and Los Choneros gangs inside the prison.

The event involved “detonations of firearms and explosions,” according to another SNAI tweet, which was translated by Google. After five hours of violence, police and military personnel were able to gain control of the unrest, according to SNAI.

Officials initially stated that 24 people died during the incident during a press conference outside the prison, but later revised that figure to 30. During the violence, at least 47 people were hurt.

According to the Associated Press, Guayas state Governor Pablo Arosemena remarked during a press conference after military and jail officials were able to bring the disturbance under control: “The presence of the state and the law must be felt.”

Police Commander Fausto Buenao told the BBC that at least five convicts were decapitated during the riot, while others died from gunshots. According to the BBC, detainees from one section of the prison climbed through a hole and invaded another wing, where they attacked other inmates.

Bolivar Garzón, Ecuador’s director of prisons, told the Washington Post on Tuesday night, “It’s an awful fact that this is happening in our community, in our country.”

According to the Associated Press, riots broke out in three prisons in February, killing at least 79 people. According to Al Jazeera, officials at one of Guayaquil’s jails recently seized many guns, ammo, knives, and homemade explosives from convicts.

In July, another riot at the Litoral penitentiary claimed the lives of nearly 20 convicts, prompting Ecuador’s president, Guillermo Lasso, to impose a state of emergency.

Lasso says, "I want to remind the mafias that want to scare this country that they are wrong."