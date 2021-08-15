The earthquake in Haiti killed 304 people and injured 1,800 more.

After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake slammed Haiti on Saturday, more than 304 people were killed and 1,800 were injured.

The quake’s epicentre was around 78 miles west of Port-au-Prince, according to the US Geological Survey, and significant damage was reported. A large number of people have also gone missing.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a month-long state of emergency, saying he was sending relief to places where towns had been damaged and hospitals were swamped with arriving patients.

According to him, some towns were nearly completely destroyed, and the government had personnel stationed in the coastal town of Les Cayes to assist in the planning and coordination of the reaction.

“The most essential thing is to find as many people as possible beneath the rubble,” he said.

“We’ve learnt that the local hospitals, particularly in Les Cayes, are overburdened with injured and shattered people.”

The dead toll has risen to 304, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency, and search teams were on their way to the area.

Many people were rescued from the wreckage by rescue workers and onlookers, while thousands of injured individuals were sent to overburdened hospitals.

Mr Henry said the International Red Cross and hospitals in unaffected areas were assisting in the care of the injured, and he called for solidarity among Haitians.

“The needs are enormous,” he remarked. We must not only look after the hurt and shattered, but also provide food, aid, temporary shelter, and psychological assistance.”

Philippe Boutin, 37, who lives in Puerto Rico but visits his family in Les Cayes every year, said the shaking started as his mother was saying morning prayers, but she was able to exit the house.

He stated the earthquake happened during the town’s patron saint’s celebrations, and that the hotel was probably full and the small town was busier than usual.

“We still don’t know how many individuals are trapped beneath the rubble,” he said.

Information regarding deaths and damage was sluggish to arrive in Port-au-Prince, according to humanitarian workers, because to sporadic internet access.

Gang activity in the beachside suburb of Martissant, just west of the Haitian capital, further complicated aid efforts.

“Nobody can travel through the area,” Ndiaga Seck, a spokesman for Unicef in Port-au-Prince, said over the phone.

