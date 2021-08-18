The earthquake destroyed every standing structure along a 10-mile stretch of Haitian countryside.

Frustrations grew Wednesday as a result of a lack of coordination in the aftermath of Haiti’s deadly earthquake, as more bodies were rescued from the rubble and injured people arrived at hospitals begging for medical attention.

People from distant settlements came at the public hospital in L’Asile, located in a desolate stretch of countryside in the southwest, as aid slowly makes its way to the thousands of people whose homes were destroyed.

The hospital’s director, Sonel Fevry, said five patients with shattered bones came through the doors on Tuesday. The tragedy wreaked havoc on a neighbouring community, destroying every structure within a 10-mile radius, including homes, churches, and schools.

“We do what we can, remove the necrotized tissue, give them medicines, and attempt to get them a splint,” Fevry added, noting that road access is tough to get by and that not everyone can make it.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Mercy Corps, nearly half of L’Asile’s dwellings were demolished, and 90% were impacted in some form. The majority of public structures that people would ordinarily seek refuge were also destroyed.

The L’Asile hospital’s obstetrics, pediatrics, and surgical rooms all fell, but everyone survived. Despite the damage, the hospital was able to treat approximately 170 badly injured quake victims in makeshift tents built up on the grounds.

Angry crowds gathered around fallen structures, demanding tarps to erect makeshift shelters, which were desperately needed after Tropical Storm Grace dumped torrential rain on the impoverished Caribbean nation on Monday and Tuesday.

A tent encampment set up in one of the poorest areas of Les Cayes, where most of the warren’s one-story, cinderblock, tin-roofed homes were damaged or destroyed by Saturday’s quake, received one of the first food deliveries by local authorities—a couple dozen boxes of rice and pre-measured, bagged meal kits.

The consignment, however, was clearly insufficient for the hundreds of people who have been living in tents and tarps for the past five days.

“It’s not enough, but we’ll do everything we can to make sure everyone gets something,” Vladimir Martino, a camp representative in charge of the valuable cargo for distribution, stated.

Gerda Francoise, 24, was one of several who waited in the sweltering heat to receive lunch. “I’m not sure. This is a condensed version of the information.