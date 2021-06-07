The e-scooter trial in London will be as safe as feasible, according to the company.

According to one of the companies participating in a trial that begins on Monday, rental electric scooters in London are “as safe as feasible.”

According to Alan Clarke, head of policy at Lime, the contraptions are “extremely stable” and contain “the best possible safety measures,” such as twin brakes and a lower peak speed.

The project will be limited to a few places in the capital at first, including Canary Wharf, the City of London, and Ealing.

People are on the lookout for new modes of transportation.

Since July of last year, similar trials have been held in cities around the United Kingdom.

Private e-scooters are only allowed to be used on private land in the UK, yet they are a common sight on roads and sidewalks.

Riders and other road users have expressed worries about their safety as a result of this.

In April, a three-year-old boy in Feltham, west London, was seriously injured after he was hit from behind by an e-scooter while strolling on the pavement with his grandmother.

When Emily Hartridge, a YouTube sensation and TV presenter, was struck by a vehicle in Battersea, south London, in July 2019, she became the first person in the UK to be murdered while riding an e-scooter.

Guide Dogs has advocated for the sale of private high-speed e-scooters to be prohibited, citing concerns that their use will cause “more people with sight loss to adjust their route or avoid independent travel altogether.”

Mr Clarke emphasized that the differences between a rental e-scooter and a privately owned e-scooter will be “really clear.”

“The safety standards are really, really high,” he explained, “which contrasts sharply with private e-scooters, which don’t have to satisfy any requirements at all to be put on the street since they’re already illegal by definition.”

“I believe people will notice, and we certainly anticipate people to look at the scooters we’re putting in and see how much safer they are.”

“There is a real demand from individuals to adopt this zero-emission and convenient mode of transportation,” he continued.

