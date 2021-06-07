The e-scooter pilot in London has been hampered by large region delays.

One of London’s local authorities postponed its participation in the electric scooter trial on the first day, causing a setback.

The Square Mile’s governing body, the City of London Corporation, has postponed its participation until July 5.

From Monday, it was to be one of seven boroughs and areas participating in the study.

E-scooters have been on our streets for a while, but there isn’t any regulation.

TfL wants to investigate how two-wheelers may be “an creative alternative” to driving for short journeys, according to London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman.

The delinquent