The DWP may give Universal Credit applicants an extra £608 each month.

PIP (Personal Independence Payment) is a benefit designed to assist those who have been forced to incur additional costs as a result of a health condition or long-term disability.

PIP is a long-term replacement for the Disability Living Allowance for persons who require assistance with daily activities.

PIP is presently claimed by almost 3.7 million people in the UK, and anybody who receives benefits must be assessed to determine the amount of money they are entitled to.

As part of the government’s new ‘National Disability Strategy,’ the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has stated that the frequency of PIP assessments will be reduced.

According to the Daily Record, the most common misperception regarding PIP is that it is only available to those with overtly apparent physical, long-term health issues, or disabilities.

In truth, PIP is a benefit designed to help people with a growing number of ‘hidden’ illnesses, such as stress, worry, and depression.

For the past three months, I’ve had difficulty with daily living or getting around (or both).

Expect these problems to last at least nine months.

You must have resided in the UK for at least two of the previous three years and be in the nation at the time of application.

Even if the country is gradually opening up as limitations are lifted, if you have been experiencing physical or mental health issues since the lockdown began in March 2020, it may be wise to look into obtaining additional support through PIP.

What exactly is PIP?

PIP is a new benefit that is increasingly taking the place of DLA (DLA).

You may be eligible for PIP if you require additional assistance due to an illness, disability, or mental health condition.

If you are 16 or older and have not yet reached State Pension age, which is now 66 for everyone in the UK, you could get between £23.70 and £152.15 each week.

It’s crucial to remember that the amount you get is determined by how your illness affects you, not by the illness itself.

A health professional will assess you to determine the level of assistance you are eligible for and your rate.