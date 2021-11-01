The DWP may examine your bank account and social media accounts.

Benefit fraud in the UK has hit new highs, with £8.4 billion overpaid in the last year.

According to the Daily Record, the DWP is keen to recoup monies paid to scammers, and thousands of claimants are anticipated to be contacted.

Benefit applicants who provided incorrect information during the pandemic may face a “administrative penalty,” which may be deducted from their future benefits.

Benefit fraud, according to the DWP, is when “someone obtains a state benefit to which they are not entitled or intentionally fails to declare a change in their personal circumstances.”

When a person collects unemployment benefits while working, this is the most typical type of benefit fraud. Another example is when claimants say they live alone but are supported financially by a partner or spouse.

Failure to notify the state of a “change of circumstances,” such as the fact that your partner has moved in with you, or that a relative has died and left you money, may be considered ‘fraud by omission.’

DWP investigators might appear in plain clothes and at any moment at your home or place of business.

If they suspect misconduct, they can also look into your bank account and social media accounts.

Using a fake illness or injury to obtain unemployment or disability benefits is a common example of benefit fraud.

living with someone who contributes to the household income without disclosing that income to the authoritiesfailing to disclose income from a company or employment to make income appear lower than it actually is

manipulating accounts to make it appear that someone has less money than they claim

In each case, the DWP will want proof that someone is getting a benefit (such as a Tax Credit or a welfare payment) to which they are not otherwise entitled.

Fraud investigators have a wide range of tools at their disposal, including the ability to obtain evidence through surveillance, interviews, and document tracing.

Unfortunately, you won’t know the specific details of an investigation against you until after it’s completed – which may be in court if you’re charged. “The summary has come to an end.”