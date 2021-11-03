The DWP has issued an update on state pensions, as triple lock may be reinstalled.

In the midst of a “cost-of-living storm,” the government has been urged to keep the triple lock on state pensions.

In September, the UK government proposed to suspend the triple lock, which underlies state pension increases, for a year in order to save £5 billion, breaking a Tory platform promise.

The method ensures that the state pension will increase in step with inflation, wages, or 2.5 percent, whichever is greater.

The government did announce, however, that the link between state pension hikes and wage growth will be removed for a year.

It could have meant an increase of roughly 8% for retirees, while many workers have faced job losses, wage cuts, and pay freezes.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has affected wage growth numbers, resulting in a rise as a result of individuals being furloughed previously and many low-paying positions being lost.

Critics contended that the proposed 3.1 percent increase in pensions next year, based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) gauge of inflation, amounted to a real-terms drop in the face of rising living costs, and that the government should reconsider.

The House of Lords endorsed a cross-party effort to retain the link between earnings and retirement pensions by a vote of 220 to 178, a majority of 42.

Former Tory pensions minister Baroness Altmann led the charge against the suspension of the triple lock, saying, “Yes, this is for one year only, but what a year to chose to do this, while older people are experiencing a cost of living crisis and the protection they rely on is being removed.”

“We have a chance to ask the other place to rethink,” Lady Altmann said, pointing out that 12 million citizens rely on the pension obligation.

Baroness Ritchie of Downpatrick, a Labour peer, backed her up, saying, “I do feel that pensioner poverty is deepening.”

“This is not the moment to make our retirees poorer,” Conservative peer Baroness Wheatcroft remarked.

Baroness Sherlock, a Labour frontbencher, said: “The government was elected on the promise of a triple lock in its programme.

“The Bill’s proposals represent a departure from the fundamentals,” says the government.

