Four years after his first asylum application was denied, the terrorist who detonated a homemade bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital was given a National Insurance number.

Emad Al Swealmeen’s application was approved by the Department for Work and Pensions, despite the fact that he had been told he couldn’t stay in the UK for years.

The choice could have made it easier for him to create the lifestyle that enabled him to plan and afford the ball bearing-filled contraption that came dangerously near to killing expecting mothers and their newborns.

The DWP issued Al Swealmeen a National Insurance number in November 2019, according to The Washington Newsday.

He was residing in specialized asylum accomodation in Liverpool’s Kensington neighborhood at the time.

A large new landmark structure could be built in Liverpool, paving the way for the city’s response to the climate issue.

The plans for ‘Hemisphere,’ which will be built on the Paddington Village site on the city’s eastern outskirts, explain its aims to be Liverpool’s first net zero carbon building.

It will cost £35 million to construct and would include 116,000 square feet of Grade A office space for health, education, research, and technology tenants.

During its building phase, Hemisphere is expected to produce up to 800 new employment in the knowledge industry and support up to 100 apprenticeships.

A rooftop apartment with views across the Mersey has recently come on the market in Merseyside.

The two-bedroom flat on Tower Promenade has ‘amazing’ unbroken scenery just outside the door.

The new owner can enjoy the sea air while looking out over New Brighton, close to the famed Black Pearl, from the home balcony.

The flat is marketed with Martin and Co estate agency for offers over £200,000, with convenient connectivity to a train station less than half a mile away.

The average property price paid in New Brighton over the last 12 months, according to Zoopla, is £193,041.

