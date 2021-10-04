The DWP chief says she intends to “transform” the benefits system at a Tory conference.

The Conservative DWP boss has told delegates at the Conservative Party Conference that she wants to encourage more individuals who “believe they can’t work” to find work.

Therese Coffey put out her ambition to “flip” the social payments system to encourage individuals to “see what you can do and we can enable you to accomplish” on the first day of the Tory Conference in Manchester.

The ideas have sparked outrage online, with many claiming that they will “demonize” people who are unable to work.

Ms Coffey, who attended Crosby’s St Mary’s College, said at a fringe event on Sunday that she wants to make big changes to the benefits system to stop it from “encouraging individuals to show how they really can’t do any job at all.”

“One of the most important things I want to make sure we focus on in the coming few years is for those who now believe they are unable to work,” Ms Coffey added.

“One of the important areas where we still need to focus is on how we turn our social payments system in terms of persons with health concerns.

“Instead of our system encouraging folks to demonstrate how they can’t do any job at all, we’re going to invert that and see what you can accomplish and how we can help you do it.

“I believe it has to do with the objective being good, an escalator, and attempting to assist people; it is there as a safety net rather than a welfare trap. And I believe that will continue to be the agenda.”

The DWP director added that she was “extremely cognizant” of the fact that poor mental health is the key reason for three out of every four young people who apply for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

“PIP has clearly developed in ways that were not anticipated when it was first introduced,” she said.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg echoed Coffey’s remarks, telling a fringe event on Sunday: “I think explicitly in relation to the disabled, one of the major purposes of policy is.”

