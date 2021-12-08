The DVLA provides an update on the processing timelines for driver’s licenses and logbooks.

Due to a significant volume of inquiries, the DVLA has issued a warning about excessive wait times.

Motorists are being advised to utilize the DVLA’s online service instead of paper driving licenses and logbook processing time, according to an update from the DVLA.

Online transactions have no delays, therefore anyone who requested a new license online is already in the application process.

However, if you submit a paper application, wait times may be higher due to ongoing delays caused by covid safety measures and industrial action.

Complex applications, such as those requiring a medical investigation as part of the license, may face even longer delays, according to the M.E.N.

Paper application processing dates have been updated.

The dates listed below correspond to what the DVLA claims to be working on for various sorts of paper applications:

Renewal of a driver’s license with a new photograph – September 21

Apply for your first provisional driver’s license with a UK address by October 12th.

Renewal of a driver’s license if you’re 70 or older, or if you’ve been disqualified or revoked – September 27

29 November is the deadline for submitting an application for a first vocational driver’s license.

Renewal of a vocational driver’s license – November 26th

4 October – Apply for a driver’s license with a non-UK identification.

2 December is the deadline to apply for or renew a tachograph card.

22 September is the deadline for changing your name or address on your driver’s license.

Notify the DVLA of a car sale by November 30th.

Changes to the vehicle registration certificate (V5C) – November 26

24 November is the deadline to apply for a replacement V5C log book.

23 November – Register a car for the first time (including previously owned and imported vehicles).

23 November – Retain or assign a car registration number

It’s vital to know that you must contact the DVLA if you don’t obtain your car documentation within six weeks of submitting an application.