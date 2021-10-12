The DVLA is planning major changes to driver’s licenses and MOTs.

According to the DVLA, physical driving licenses may be phased out.

Instead, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the government is considering implementing digital licenses.

He also mentioned that paper test certificates and MOTs could be replaced with virtual versions.

Mr Shapps stated in a tweet that he intends to “move provisional cards online, eliminate paper test certificates, and bring MOTs into the contemporary age.”

The DVLA plans to launch a license app in 2024, and if the provisional license is successful, full licenses may be phased out in favor of digital licenses, according to BirminghamLive.

Mr Shapps went on to say that EU restrictions had prevented the implementation of digital licenses, and that the move was part of “exciting new post-EU freedoms.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity to shake off the bureaucracy, invest in our future, and realize our potential with world-class transportation that benefits the entire United Kingdom,” he said.

The DVLA stated in its strategy plan for 2021-2024: “We’ll start building a customer account system and introduce a digital driving license for provisional drivers.

“This will provide our consumers more flexibility in how they transact with us by providing them with personalized, easy, and secure access to a variety of services.

“We will continue to investigate and extend the usage of emerging technologies, and our services will be safe, scalable, and robust.”

However, the new measures have caused anxiety among driving charities and businesses.

“These days, the one thing drivers are most likely to have with them is their phone, so using it to carry their driver’s license may be pretty handy,” said Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation.

“The danger is that the more personal information we retain on our phones, the more appealing they become to thieves and hackers.”