The DVLA is planning improvements to vehicle and motorcycle tests to make it easier for people to pass the first time.

New proposals have been created by the DVLA for motorbike and automatic car drivers.

Drivers of automatic cars will be able to drive a manual vehicle, while motorcyclists will be able to take their exams on a bike with a smaller engine, according to the proposed revisions.

Parliament has been advised to make changes to make passing examinations easier.

For anyone planning a camping trip, the DVLA has issued a caution ahead of a major change.

Automatic drivers will be able to drive a manual vehicle in the near future if they can already drive a manual vehicle in a different category.

The modifications will affect the categories of vehicle and trailer (B+E), medium-sized lorry (C1) and trailer towing equivalent (C1+E), and minibus (D1) and trailer towing equivalent (D1+E).

“Permit drivers who completed particular driving exams using an automatic transmission vehicle to gain the manual entitlement for that sub-category, provided they already have a manual licence for another category, such as a car,” according to the Licensing Agency.

“This aligns license upgrades for sub-categories, such as car and trailer combinations, medium-sized lorries, and minibuses, as well as their trailer towing allowances, with the complete lorry and bus or coach categories,” they noted.

Motorcycle riders will be able to take their tests on bikes with lower engines, with engine capacities as low as 245cc being allowed.

The goal is to allow motorcyclists to utilize a bike that they are “more comfortable and confident riding” in their test.

Riders are expected to have a better chance of passing their test the first time around as a result of the adjustments.

The adjustments are necessary, according to a DVLA spokeswoman, because: “In light of advancements in engine technology, the government is updating legislation.

“The growing power supplied by relatively tiny motorbike engines, as well as the move toward electric cars, which nearly invariably have automated or semi-automatic transmission.

“These are practical and rational improvements that got universal support after a public survey.”