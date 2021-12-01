The DVLA has issued an urgent warning to the elderly over the £81 fee.

The DVLA has issued a warning to the elderly against using third-party websites to renew their driver’s licenses.

Some websites charge pensioners up to £81 for a service that is available for free on the government’s official website.

According to The Mirror, anyone above the age of 70 should not pay to renew their driver’s license.

More than 800 drivers have complained to the DVLA about third-party websites that charge exorbitant fees.

Many of these sites rank high in Google search results, leading unsuspecting drivers to believe they’re interacting with the DVLA directly.

Third-party websites demand a fee to submit a driver’s application to the DVLA, although they are not linked with the agency.

Applications submitted through third-party websites will not be processed any faster than those submitted through Gov.uk.

This is the correct link for renewing your driving license directly with the DVLA through the Gov.uk website.

The third-party websites that charge senior drivers have not been identified by the DVLA.

“Drivers wanting to renew their license at 70 and over should use our online service, which is secure, free, and also the quickest and easiest method to interact with DVLA,” said Julie Lennard, DVLA chief executive.

“Customers typically acquire their driver’s license in five days or less. When utilizing any of the DVLA’s many online services, please remember to utilize Gov.uk.” When a driver reaches the age of 70, they must renew their driving privileges every three years. This is a completely free activity.

The DVLA sends out reminders 90 days before a driver’s license expires.

If you’re under the age of 70 and need to renew an expired driver’s license, you’ll have to pay £14 online or £17 by mail.

You can also renew your expired driver’s license for £21.50 at a Post Office.

If you’re upgrading your address or have recently changed your name, updating your driver’s license is free.

It costs £20 to replace a lost, stolen, damaged, or destroyed driver’s license.

Your short-term medical driving license can be renewed for free.

If you have diabetes, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, a vision impairment, or a sleep disorder, you can do this online.