The DVLA has issued a warning to motorists about an impending license deadline.

Drivers with a license that expired last year have been given a deadline by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Motorists whose licenses expired between February 1 2020 and December 2020 were automatically granted an 11-month extension due to Coronavirus limitations.

According to Birmingham Live, the DVLA has advised these drivers to renew by November 2021 in order to receive their new license on time.

The DVLA is currently experiencing a backlog as it continues to process August submissions.

According to the government body’s website, it receives roughly 60,000 items in the mail every day.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” a spokeswoman added, “but we are working as rapidly as we can to deal with your application.”

The statement went on to say: “The pandemic has had no effect on our online services, which continue to operate normally and without any delays.

“Due to ongoing industrial action and social distancing regulations, we have had fewer people on site at any given time than typical.

“Paper applications take between six and ten weeks to process on average, but more complex transactions, such as those requiring medical investigations, may take longer.”

According to reports from August, the backlog is affecting up to 1.4 million applications, with first-time drivers who are asking for a new provisional license having the greatest waits.