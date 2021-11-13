The DVLA has issued a warning to motorists about a crucial new driving legislation that will take effect on Monday.

According to BirminghamLive, the legislation change would effect all motorists who completed their automobile driving test after January 1, 1997.

On November 15, new restrictions governing what you’re allowed to tow will take effect, which will have a significant influence on anyone planning a camping trip.

Drivers who took their test after 1997 will be able to haul trailers weighing up to 3,500kg starting Monday.

Drivers who passed after this date were required to take an additional car and trailer test in order to haul anything heavier under current restrictions.

When you next receive a new photocard, the DVLA will update your license to demonstrate you’re legally able to tow trailers, and the category BE will be added to your driving license.

Car and trailer driving exams were discontinued in September of this year, which means you may no longer book or take one.

According to current guidelines, you are limited in what you can do behind the wheel without taking a test, depending on when you passed your driving test.

The DVLA has issued a warning to drivers that if they do not obey the current standards by November 15, they will be fined £1,000.

What people are authorized to tow at the moment

You will not be affected by the changes if you passed your car driving test before January 1, 1997.

These licenses normally allow the holder to operate a vehicle and trailer combination weighing up to 8,250kg. You can also drive a minibus with a trailer weighing more than 750kg.

You can now drive a car or van up to 3,500kg pulling a trailer up to 750kg MAM if you passed your car driving test between January 1, 1997 and January 18, 2013. (up to 4,250kg in total).

You can pull a trailer weighing more than 750kg as long as it does not exceed the towing vehicle’s unladen weight (up to 3,500kg in total)

You'll have had to pass an automobile in order to pull something heavier.