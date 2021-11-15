The DVLA has issued a warning to drivers as ‘new frauds emerge.’

Con artists are always coming up with new ways to defraud people out of their money.

Scammers have moved on from sending emails promising £1 million to clones of your bank’s website and SMS informing you of an overdue bill for a Hermes shipment you never purchased.

Scammers sometimes imitate the branding of reputable providers such as banks, couriers, and government agencies to steal money and personal information by tricking clients into entering login and bank details when they click on links provided by text and email.

A major reform to pensions is about to go into effect, despite scam warnings.

Texts and emails claiming to be from the IRS are among the most recent scams.