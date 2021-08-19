The DVLA has issued a warning to all drivers.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is experiencing “continued difficulties,” which could mean a five-month wait for drivers to get their licenses renewed.

To avoid weeks of delays, the DVLA is now pushing motorists to renew their licenses online whenever feasible.

Strikes and continued social distance requirements, according to the DVLA, have resulted in “continuing delays with paper applications.”

The agency is already processing license renewals for candidates who submitted their applications on June 9th, ten weeks ago.

Paper applications, according to the agency’s website, “are likely to take 6 to 10 weeks to process,” meaning people who submitted on June 9 could wait up to five months to receive their documents.

“We apologize for any difficulty, but we are working as swiftly as we can to process your application,” it continued.

“Every day, we receive approximately 60,000 pieces of mail that must be opened and processed.”

However, the agency claims that online applications will not be delayed and recommends clients to use its online services “whenever possible.”

According to the New York Times, the backlog affects “nearly 1.4 million” applications.

“There are delays in processing paper applications due to industrial action and social-distancing rules, which means we have had fewer workers on site at any given time,” a DVLA spokesman told the paper.

“The epidemic has had no effect on our internet services, which continue to function normally. The vast majority of transactions can be completed on the internet.”