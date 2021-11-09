The DVLA has issued a warning over 112 medical problems that might result in a £1,000 charge.

To avoid a £1,000 fine, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has issued a warning on the medical problems that drivers must declare.

According to The Daily Record, the DVLA must be informed of a total of 112 illnesses and disabilities.

According to the government organization, motorists must be notified about the conditions since they may affect their ability to drive safely.

“If you do not tell DVLA about a condition that may impact your ability to drive safely, you might be fined up to £1,000,” it warned.

“If you have an accident, you could be prosecuted.”

Motorists must also notify the DVLA if they develop a ‘notifiable’ medical condition, or if a disease or handicap has worsened since they received their license, according to the DVLA.

A notifiable condition is defined as anything that could impair your ability to drive safely, and can include everything from diabetes to glaucoma.

We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of conditions that drivers must report to the DVLA:

List of medical illnesses that drivers must declare to the DVLAIf agoraphobia affects your ability to drive safely, you must notify the DVLA.

If you’re not sure if your agoraphobia may influence your driving, consult your doctor.

If you have an alcohol issue, you must inform the DVLA.

If you have Alzheimer’s disease, you must inform the DVLA.

If you’ve had a limb amputated, you must notify the DVLA.

A cavernoma is a grouping of aberrant blood arteries that most commonly occurs in the brain and spinal cord. Cavernous angiomas are another name for them.

If you have angiomas or cavernomas, you must notify the DVLA.

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the spine and other parts of the body.

If your ankylosing spondylitis impacts your ability to drive safely, you must notify the DVLA.

If you have an eating disorder (such as anorexia nervosa) that affects your ability to drive safely, you must notify the DVLA.

If you’re not sure if your eating issue will impair your driving, consult your doctor.

If anxiety is affecting your ability to drive safely, you must notify the DVLA.

If you’re not sure if your anxiety may impair your driving, consult your doctor.

If the “summary finishes,” you must notify the DVLA.