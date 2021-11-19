The DVLA has issued a warning about an important test that every driver should take.

Drivers should check their eyesight before the winter months, according to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.

As the nights become darker, it’s more crucial than ever for drivers to make sure their vision matches the legal threshold, according to The Daily Record.

Reduced visibility on the roads can be caused by shorter daylight hours and bad weather.

The DVLA requires all drivers in the UK to read a car number plate from a distance of 20 meters.

The number plate must be manufactured after September 1, 2001, and drivers who wear contact lenses or spectacles will be able to do so throughout the test.

Drivers must also have a sufficient field of vision, which they can learn more about from their optician.

What method do you use to conduct the test?

The number plate test is a simple and effective approach to verify if your eyesight reaches the legal standard for driving. Anyone can take it at any time.

Twenty meters is roughly the length of five parked autos or two double-decked buses, which was used to conduct the test.

When should I report a change in my vision to the DVLA?

If you have any vision impairments that affect both of your eyes, or the remaining eye if you only have one, you must notify the DVLA.

This excludes anyone who are farsighted, nearsighted, or colorblind.

You also don’t have to say whether you’ve had short-sightedness surgery and can meet the eye-sight requirements.