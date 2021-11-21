The DVLA has issued a warning about a new driving legislation that will take effect at the end of the month.

Drivers who received a renewal extension during the pandemic have been cautioned to double-check their licenses or face a punishment of £1,000.

At the height of Covid restrictions last year, the DVLA extended driving licenses that expired between February 1 and December 31, 2020 for an additional 11 months.

The extension is valid from the expiration date of the driver’s license, thus if yours was extended in December, it will expire this month.

The DVLA has issued a warning to drivers as ‘new frauds emerge.’

“We’re asking motor vehicle owners to check the expiration date on their driving licence and, if it’s set to expire within the next month, to start the renewal procedure as soon as possible,” said Paul Evans, head of Co-op Motor Insurance. Renewals of driver’s licenses are available online, by mail, or in person at most Post Offices.” Before their extension expires, motorists should receive a reminder.

Renewals are being delayed by ten weeks, although drivers can continue to drive until they receive confirmation that their application is being processed.

“It’s easy to get caught on the wrong side of the law,” consumer rights advocate Scott Dixon, who runs the thegrumpygit.com blog, said.

“The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras) used by traffic cops are linked to the DVLA database.”

“Once you receive an indication that your application has been processed, you can continue driving – just make sure you submit it as soon as possible,” he added.

Customers trying to check on the status of their renewal with the DVLA, on the other hand, may have difficulty reaching the organization due to crowded phone lines.