The DVLA advises drivers to double-check their eligibility to stay on the road.

The DVLA has advised drivers who are waiting for their license to be renewed to double-check that they meet all of the necessary requirements to stay on the road.

Due to Section 88 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, motorists who are waiting for their license to be renewed may still be allowed to drive.

According to The Daily Record, this rule applies to drivers who have submitted renewal applications to the DVLA but whose license has expired while the application is being reviewed.

The DVLA warns, however, that motorists must meet all eight Section 88 conditions or face being barred from driving.

The following is a list of Section 88 criteria. You must have received clearance from your doctor to drive. If your doctor is unsure about the impact of a medical condition on driving, they should consult the ‘Assessing fitness to drive — a guidance for medical professionals’ here. You hold a valid driver’s license and only drive vehicles that you have applied for and were authorized to drive on your previous license.

A traffic commissioner has not suspended, cancelled, or refused your entitlement if you have a Group 2 (bus or truck) license.

If any requirements from your previous license still apply, you must meet them.

Within the last 12 months, the DVLA has received your correct and full application.

Your previous driver’s license was not revoked or denied due to medical grounds.

A judge has not yet declared you ineligible to drive.

On or after June 1, 2013, you were not disqualified as a high-risk offender (a high risk offender is a driver convicted of a serious drink driving offence).

While the DVLA conducts medical investigations to determine whether or not a license can be awarded, you and your doctor are in the best position to assess the Section 88 criteria and determine whether or not you should drive.

When Section 88 isn’t applicable

Section 88 coverage is in effect until one of the following events occurs:

You get your new driver’s license (as that will cover you to drive).

The DVLA has denied your application or canceled your license. If this is the case, you will receive a letter from the DVLA.

It’s been almost a year since you submitted your application.

Since your, you have been prohibited from driving.