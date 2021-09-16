The Dutch Parliament has chastised the government over the Afghan evacuations, and the foreign minister has resigned.

The Dutch parliament voted a motion of censure against the government for its handling of the evacuations of Dutch allies from Afghanistan, and the foreign minister of the Netherlands resigned on Thursday.

During a parliamentary debate on Wednesday night, Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said that the Dutch government’s slow or unclear response to warnings regarding the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan meant that some local employees and translators for Dutch troops had not been evacuated.

Following a vote of no confidence in the Cabinet by the lower house of parliament on Thursday, Kaag promptly announced her resignation.

Kaag remarked, “Your parliament has judged the Cabinet acted inappropriately.” “As the minister with ultimate responsibility, I can only accept the implications of this judgment.”

According to Reuters, the Dutch military was able to evacuate roughly 2,100 people to neighboring countries by the end of August. Hundreds of Dutch residents and an indeterminate number of Afghan supporters who aided Dutch forces or worked for civilian organizations were left behind because they were unable to arrive at the Kabul international airport in time.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Don Ceder, a member of the faith-based Christian Union, said earlier Thursday that his party supported the motion against Kaag and a similar motion against Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld, securing majority support for the censures.

Ceder claimed that the government had “failed to exhibit decisiveness, compassion, pick up on indications, and finally to accept responsibility for persons for whom we carry responsibility.”

Kaag served as a minister in the Dutch caretaker administration, which is in power as a result of protracted negotiations to create a new ruling coalition following a general election in March.

Kaag, the leader of the centrist D66 party, and caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy won the most seats in the election, have been actively involved in those talks.

It was unclear what impact her resignation would have on such talks right away. According to NOS, Kaag stated that she will continue to lead D66 and participate in coalition talks.

D66 ministers would remain in the caretaker government, she stated in her resignation speech.

Kaag resigned a day after British Prime Minister David Cameron. This is a condensed version of the information.