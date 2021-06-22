The DUP’s new leader will be Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been chosen as the DUP’s new leader.

The MP for Lagan Valley said he would contact with Boris Johnson to advise him that Stormont stability cannot be guaranteed as long as the Northern Ireland Protocol is in place.

He was the lone contender to succeed Edwin Poots, who resigned after an internal party revolt over his decision to proceed with the candidacy of Paul Givan as Stormont First Minister following a settlement between Sinn Fein and the UK Government on the advancement of Irish language legislation.

Sir Jeffrey is Northern Ireland’s longest-serving Member of Parliament, and he was narrowly defeated by Mr Poots in the latest party leadership election last month.

After Arlene Foster was removed last month and replaced by Mr Poots, he will become the party’s third leader in a few of weeks.

When every unionist representation in the devolved institutions rejects the Northern Ireland Protocol, it is unrealistic to expect stability.

“The Northern Ireland Assembly is the venue where every element of our society is represented,” Sir Jeffrey said in a statement. Although the coalition government is cumbersome, it ensures that all voices are heard.

“We should continue to work together in this manner. It must be founded on mutual respect for one another’s mandate.

“To that end, I will speak with the Prime Minister as soon as possible to emphasize that stability cannot be expected while every unionist member of the devolved institutions rejects the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The Government, as well as those who profess to be protectors of peace and stability, must take action to deal with the Protocol in a way that preserves the United Kingdom’s constitutional and economic integrity.

“I want to provide stability to the country and encourage everyone to focus on what unites us rather than what separates us. Both within unionism and within Northern Ireland, there has been far too much emphasis on division and recrimination.

“I will do my part, but the Government and Brussels must step up and acknowledge the Protocol’s shortcomings. (This is a brief piece.)