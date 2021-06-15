The DUP has issued a warning against Westminster interfering with Irish language regulations.

Sinn Fein MP Sammy Wilson made the remarks after the party called on Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to take responsibility for the legislation’s passage in Parliament.

Mary Lou McDonald made the plea in the midst of a stalemate over a language problem that could jeopardize the future of power sharing.

“Following Mary Lou McDonald’s latest demand, the Government must not intervene in devolved affairs at Sinn Fein’s request,” Mr Wilson added.

Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader, resigned as first minister on Monday, setting a seven-day deadline for her replacement, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, to be chosen.

Due to the combined structure of Mrs Foster’s office with Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Ms O’Neill was immediately removed from her position when her government partner resigned.

Within those seven days, she must also be renominated for her position.

If one of the parties does not renominate within the deadline, a properly functional executive cannot be established, and the UK Government is legally obligated to call a quick Assembly election.

Sinn Fein has stated that it will only participate in the renomination process if it is followed by the introduction of legislation to protect Irish language speakers.

The 2020 Agreement, which restored powersharing at Stormont, included an unmet commitment to enact Irish language laws.

Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader, has promised to carry out all components of the New Decade, New Approach agreement, including Irish language legislation.

He has, however, refused to give Sinn Fein assurances that he will move on the language laws during the current Assembly mandate, despite the fact that they are a key demand of the republican party, and has insisted that the Executive should focus on other issues such as the health service and the economy.

Five Stormont parties, the Alliance, the Green Party, People Before Profit, the SDLP, and Sinn Fein, signed a letter on Tuesday urging the Executive and the UK and Irish governments to agree on a timeline.