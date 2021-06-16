The DUP cautions that Irish language restrictions could jeopardize devolution.

Government intervention over Stormont’s stalled Irish language laws risks destabilising Northern Ireland’s finely balanced devolution settlement, a DUP minister has warned.

Paul Frew’s remarks came as Sinn Fein called on Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to break the impasse over the legislation by pushing it through Westminster.

Mr Lewis, who will travel to Belfast later on Wednesday for more meetings with local leaders, has stated that he is considering “all alternatives” in his attempt to keep the power-sharing agreement on track.

Economy Minister Mr Frew said: “We have devolution and the Secretary of State needs to be careful that he doesn’t do anything that would undermine devolution at this time.”

Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader, resigned as first minister on Monday, setting a seven-day deadline for her replacement, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan, to be chosen.

Due to the combined structure of Mrs Foster’s office with Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Ms O’Neill was automatically withdrawn from the position on Monday and must be re-nominated within seven days.

However, Sinn Fein has stated that it will not renominate unless the DUP agrees to move forward with legislation on the Irish language. This would bring the devolved Executive to a halt.

If one of the parties fails to renominate by Monday at 1 p.m., a properly functional Executive will be impossible to assemble, and the UK Government will be legally obligated to schedule a snap Assembly election within a “reasonable” timetable.

Irish language laws are an unfulfilled commitment within the 2020 deal that restored powersharing at Stormont.

Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader who took over from Mrs Foster, has promised to carry out all provisions of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) agreement, including Irish language legislation.

He has, however, refused to give Sinn Fein assurances that he will move on the language laws during the current Assembly mandate, despite the fact that they are a key demand of the republican party, and has insisted that the Executive should focus on other issues such as the health service and the economy.

