The ‘Dumb and Dumber’ Billboard featuring Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has gone viral.

A billboard featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden has gone viral, with the film Dumb and Dumber underneath.

In politics, the 1994 comedy film starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels has been frequently mentioned and attributed to public officials.

The billboard, which is reported to be in Richland County, Wisconsin, has gotten mixed reviews.

JonCover2 posted the photo to his over 6,000 followers, and it has now been liked 14,000 times and retweeted 3,000 times. The original poster and Wisconsin officials have been contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday.

It’s been found! pic.twitter.com/gyIA9XWbiK JonCover (@JonCover2) (@JonCover2) (@JonCover2) (@JonCover2) 27 November 2021 Many critics of the present administration reacted positively to the billboard, sending in photos of anti-Biden posters from across the country.

One user said, ” “In southern Wisconsin, I pass this on a frequent basis. It makes me happy.” “This billboard is needed everywhere from the East to the West coast,” said another. “I disagree – plainly Biden is the dumb and Kamala is the dumber,” one person said. “Cool, I like to call them Sh**s and Giggles, but this works,” said another. However, one commenter felt that criticizing Biden and Harris was inappropriate. They stated: “Disrespect, to say the least. These are the people you voted for. If it’s conceivable, I’ve reached a new low.” The billboard image was also shared on PatriotTakes, a liberal Twitter account with over 430,000 followers.

This sign was purchased by the dumbest person in the world. pic.twitter.com/Gxrp0ikXkD PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) (@patriottakes) (@patriottakes) (@patriottakes) 6th of December, 2021 The tone of the comments on this page was a mix of confusion and condemnation.

On one social media platform, a commenter wrote: “Outside of admiring their cult god, they have no personality.

“If they didn’t dethrone their king, they’d have no problem with this administration.”

Another person wrote: “This is a vanity project for someone. It serves no purpose other than to amuse them as they go by.” Since taking office, President Biden’s approval rating has plummeted, and he has been constantly chastised by former President Donald Trump and his followers.

Trump discussed the effectiveness of the Biden administration in an interview with Orlando, Florida’s WDBO on Friday morning.

He stated, ” “If it’s possible, I’d give them an F-minus.

