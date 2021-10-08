The Duke of York’s lawyers have received a document that could put an end to a civil action.

A US judge has agreed to let the Duke of York’s attorneys see a copy of a 2009 settlement that they claim will dismiss the royal’s civil sexual assault case.

Virginia Giuffre, who is suing the Queen’s son for alleged sexual assault, has agreed into a “settlement agreement” that would conclude her current litigation, according to Andrew B Brettler, who represents Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, has been instructed by Judge Loretta Preska that he may provide the previously classified paper to Andrew’s legal team, but the attorney believes it is “irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew.”

“There has been a settlement agreement that the plaintiff has gone into in a past action that releases the duke and others from any and all potential culpability,” the duke’s lawyer said during the case’s first pre-trial hearing last month.

Mr Brettler was alluding to a 2009 settlement in a Florida state lawsuit involving Ms Giuffre and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in which Prince Andrew was not a participant.

Ms Giuffre has filed a lawsuit against the Queen’s son, alleging that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. She is seeking specific monetary damages, although it is expected to be in the millions of dollars.

She claims she was trafficked to have sex with the prince when she was 17 and a minor under US law by Epstein, the duke’s longtime pal.

All of the charges have been categorically refuted by Prince Andrew.

Judge Preska agreed to Mr Boies’ request to release the document to Andrew’s legal team in a court filing issued on Wednesday.

“Although we believe that the release is irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew, now that service has been accepted and the case is proceeding to a determination on the merits, we believe that counsel for Prince Andrew have a right to review the release and to make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it,” Mr Boies wrote to Judge Preska in a previous court paper.