The Duke of York is being sued by Epstein’s accuser for alleged abuse.

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers has filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York, alleging that he sexually attacked her when she was 17.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers filed the complaint against Prince Andrew in federal court in Manhattan.

Ms Giuffre said in a statement that the complaint was filed under the Child Victims Act, alleging that she was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him.

She stated, “I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me.”

“Neither the powerful nor the wealthy are immune from being held accountable for their acts. I hope that future victims will understand that it is possible to recover one’s life by speaking up and demanding justice, rather than living in quiet and fear.” “As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew that if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down.” In 2019, the duke told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Ms Giuffre, saying: “It didn’t happen.”

Andrew stated emphatically, “I can absolutely certainly guarantee you it never happened.”

The duke allegedly molested Ms Giuffre on several occasions when she was under the age of 18 years old, according to the lawsuit.

According to the report, the prince sexually molested her in London at Ghislaine Maxwell’s residence on one occasion.

According to the lawsuit, the duke assaulted her in Epstein’s New York mansion on another occasion.

Andrew allegedly molested Ms Giuffre on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, according to the lawsuit.

Ms Giuffre was offered “explicit or implied threats” by Epstein, Maxwell, and/or the Duke during each of the alleged crimes, according to the lawsuit.

Because of their “strong connections, wealth, and influence,” she “feared death or physical injury to herself or others, as well as other ramifications for disobeying” the trio, according to the lawsuit.

