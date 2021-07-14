The Duchess of Sussex has joined the production team of a new Netflix animated series.

Her production firm has announced that the Duchess of Sussex will be an executive producer on a new animated series for Netflix.

The project, dubbed Pearl, will follow a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by notable women throughout history and her travels, according to the Duke and Duchess’ website, Archewell Productions.

Following Heart Of Invictus, a previously announced docuseries on the Invictus Games, an international athletic event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women organized by Prince Harry himself, it is the second show from the Netflix deal she and her husband inked last year.

“Like many young girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she attempts to conquer life’s daily challenges,” the Duchess remarked.

“I’m ecstatic that Archewell Productions, in collaboration with Netflix’s powerhouse platform and these outstanding producers, will bring you this new animated series that honors extraordinary women throughout history.” Sir Elton John’s husband, filmmaker David Furnish, will also contribute to the project.

“David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this particular series to light, and I am glad we can announce it today,” the Duchess continued.

Along with Furnish and four other well-known industry heavyweights, the Duchess will serve as an executive producer.

“The Duchess of Sussex and I are genuinely passionate about delivering the inspirational and positive stories of great women from throughout the world to a worldwide audience of all ages,” Furnish said of the project.

The series’ working title is Pearl, and no release date has been determined.