The drug lord was robbed of his yachts, Rolex watches, and automobiles.

Authorities are selling off the assets of a Liverpool offender who was compelled to pay a £328,071 confiscation order.

After attempting to transport 751 kilos of cocaine from South America to the Welsh coast, Gary Swift and Scott Kilgour were sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison.

The drugs discovered on board the SY Atrevido had a wholesale value of roughly £24 million and a street value of around £60 million.

The St Johns Shopping Centre in Liverpool has been sold.

Swift obtained a confiscation order for £328,071 during a proceeds of crime hearing in Swansea Crown Court in July.

The NCA seized the SY Atrevido, as well as a second sailing yacht, the SY Mistral, and three Rolex watches, a Panerai watch, and a Tag Heuer watch, totaling roughly £7,000 in value.

In addition, investigators acquired court orders in France to seize trailers, five cars, two vans, and a residence.

The National Crime Agency is currently selling Swift’s assets to satisfy the £328,071 confiscation order.

Swift is a previous owner of a hotel in Chester and hails from the Huyton area. Swift declared bankruptcy in 2010 when the business venture failed.

Swift and Kilgour, both of Bedford Close, were sentenced to 19 and 13 years and six months in prison last year after pleading guilty to bringing Class A drugs into the UK.

This came after the Border Force cutter HMC Protector intercepted the yacht SY Atrevido roughly half a mile off the coast of Wales in the early hours of August 27, 2019, and seized 751 kilos of cocaine.

The ship, which had come from South America, was brought into Fishguard harbour, where investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the Border Force’s Deep Rummage squad searched it. The narcotics were discovered throughout the vessel.

“I just want to state that I am guilty,” Swift said officers after being arrested. They will find it because I have something solid on the boat.” “I’m the evil guy here,” he subsequently claimed, and urged detention officials to send a message to the NCA revealing the quantity of goods on board the yacht.

This was earlier this week. “The summary has come to an end.”