The drug has no effect on cognitive deterioration in people who have Alzheimer’s disease.

According to current research, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease preventative medication had no discernible effect on cognitive deterioration.

The medication, on the other hand, reduced illness indicators and slowed neurodegeneration in the brain.

As a result of these findings, researchers decided to test the medicine, known as gantenerumab, on volunteers in an exploratory trial.

Scientists will continue to track changes in Alzheimer’s disease measures in participants who are taking the treatment.

The drug’s ability to normalize numerous Alzheimer’s biomarkers suggests that it is having a favorable impact on the disease process.

The DIAN-TU trial looked studied the effects of two investigational medications – gantenerumab (Roche and its US subsidiary, Genentech) and solanezumab (Eli Lilly & Co) – in persons with a rare, inherited, early-onset form of Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s also known as autosomal dominant Alzheimer’s disease or dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease (DIAD).

People with this form of Alzheimer’s are born with a mutation that causes the disease, and their memory and thinking skills begin to deteriorate as early as their 30s or 40s.

DIAD is thought to account for less than 1% of all cases.

“Gantenerumab showed a large impact on Alzheimer’s biomarkers,” said principal investigator Randall Bateman, head of DIAN-TU and the Charles F and Joanne Knight distinguished professor of neurology at Washington University.

“The drug’s ability to normalize numerous Alzheimer’s biomarkers suggests that it is having a favorable impact on the disease process.

“The effect was so great that we decided to extend the experiment on an open-label basis so that participants may continue to take the medicine while we studied it.”

For up to seven years, 144 patients with DIAD were given either gantenerumab or solanezumab, or a placebo control.

In those who are almost guaranteed to develop Alzheimer’s disease due to hereditary mutations, neither treatment stopped or delayed cognitive deterioration.

Because there was little to no deterioration in cognitive performance in patients who joined the study without symptoms, researchers were unable to determine impacts on thinking and memory.

The study also looked at how the medications affected molecular functions.