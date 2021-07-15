The driver who killed a father of three walks free, despite the fact that his family says, “We will never forgive you.”

After pleading guilty to the terrible death of a father-of-three, a retired HGV driver from Warrington has been released.

According to the Manchester Evening News, John Crozier, 76, acknowledged to causing Robert Eaves’ death by negligent or inconsiderate driving.

On May 25, last year, the 42-year-old victim, who was described as a “gentle and committed” guy, was out for a morning ride in Warburton, Trafford, when the devastating collision occurred.

The court heard an emotional speech from Robert Eaves’ daughter just before the decision was read.

“My father will never see me graduate from high school,” she remarked. He won’t even see my younger sister graduate from elementary school.”

Her mother also sent a message about how heartbroken she is.

“You’ve stolen everything from us… everything from me,” she added.

“We had a great time as a family. Since the age of 18, you’ve taken my soulmate and my relationship.”

Crozier, from Warrington, was punished after admitting his involvement. The family had anticipated the case to proceed straight from the Magistrates’ court to Crown court.

He was given a one-year driving suspension and was required to do 100 hours of community service.

Mr. Eaves’ family members were devastated. They marched to the front of the courtroom, demanding to be heard.

After Mr Eaves’ wife Eleanor stood before a district judge at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, clutching a photograph of her loving boyfriend and her children, heartbreaking comments were read.

She read two sections, one written by her 15-year-old daughter and the other written by her.

In her statement, Mr. Eaves’ daughter said she had gone through unbearable anguish but would do it all over again if it meant she could reunite with her father.

“I don’t get to walk away from this,” she remarked. I won’t be able to see my father again.

“This is my father; he is not a cyclist on the street.”

Eleanor, a nurse, said in court that her husband was “the most loving, caring, and clever man” who put “family first.”

He had a great career, having worked internationally and rising to the position of director of sales at Hilti, a construction company.

He used to be a member of two cricket teams, but when his children arrived, he stopped. The summary comes to a close.