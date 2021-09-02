The driver of a lorry has been critically hurt, and the road has been closed as a result of the accident.

In Skelmersdale, a man was seriously injured after colliding with the back of a lorry.

After his Mitsubishi collided with the HGV on Pimbo Road at around 10.25 a.m. today, the driver was brought to the hospital.

People are being encouraged to find an other route since the one-way road between Peel Road and Whiteledge Road is still closed.

“We were contacted shortly before 10:25 a.m. this morning (Thursday, September 2nd ) to the report of a significant collision on Pimbo Road in Skelmersdale,” a Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said.

“It is suspected that a Mitsubishi car crashed with the back of an HGV, causing significant injuries to the driver, a guy.

“There are detours in place, and people are being asked to stay away from the area.”