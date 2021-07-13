The driver of a bus has been left “very rattled” when a concrete slab was hurled at it.

Last night, thugs hurled a concrete slab at a bus in Halewood, leaving the driver “very rattled.”

The windscreen of the double-decker bus was damaged in many places, and the driver was “very frightened” but unharmed.

As a result, starting 7 p.m. on Tuesday (July 13), Arriva has stated that the 76 route will be diverted away from Lydiate Lane, Okell Drive, Church Road, and Hollies Road and instead travel via Higher Road until further notice.

“We do not accept any episodes of antisocial behavior,” a corporate spokeswoman said.

“We are collaborating closely with Travel-Safe and local councillors to attempt to curb the bad behavior; all occurrences have been reported to the police, and CCTV has been downloaded.”

“A entire concrete slab was hurled at the driver’s windscreen, as you can see from the image,” the representative continued. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed, but he was severely frightened.

“Incidents like these have the potential to do significant harm, and we will pursue the harshest punishments possible against anyone responsible.”

This is only the latest in a slew of recent attacks against the 76 service.

After a similar event in March 2021, when bricks were hurled from the railway bridge above Lydiate Lane, the service was halted for several days.

After municipal personnel and police officers removed debris that had been heaped up as “ammunition” by the railway bridge, the service was eventually restored.

Similar instances occurred in Kirkby, where bus services were terminated in January due to anti-social behavior.