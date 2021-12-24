The drink-driving calculator will tell you how long you’ll have to wait before you can legally drive again.

Getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking could have significant consequences.

If you have drunk any alcohol, it is best not to drive; nonetheless, many people risk exceeding the drink-drive limit during the holiday season.

According to a Freedom of Information request from car and van leasing company Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, there were 3,507 driving under the influence offenses in the UK in December 2019, averaging 113 per day.

Drink driving is a serious criminal offense for which motorists may be punished, disqualified from driving, or even imprisoned, depending on the severity of the offense.

A motorist discovered sitting or sleeping in a car while intoxicated and with the keys in the ignition might face a £2,500 fine, up to three months in prison, and a possible driving suspension.

You can learn more about the consequences of drinking and driving here.

The legal limit for drivers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.

35 micrograms per 100 milliliters of air

107 milligrams per 100 milliliters of urine

It’s crucial to keep in mind that everyone’s threshold is different.

Weight, age, sex, and metabolism, as well as whether or not someone has eaten before drinking, the type of alcohol drank, and even current stress levels, can all influence how much alcohol is absorbed by the body.

The average adult takes roughly an hour to digest one unit of alcohol, and there is nothing that can be done to make this process go faster.

While drinking water or coffee or eating a large meal may make you feel better, it will not speed up the process of the alcohol leaving your body.

There’s an easy way to work out roughly what time you should be able to drive if you know how much alcohol you ingested in one night, but it’s always better to be careful and avoid driving the next morning.

According to Alcohol Change UK, it takes an average of 2.3 hours. “The summary has come to an end.”