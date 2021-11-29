The dress choices of the contestants drew the attention of the Chase audience.

Tonight, The Chase returned to our televisions, giving four candidates the chance to compete against The Chaser for a $1,000 reward.

Kitty, Jack, Alison, and Trevor joined the quiz team panel against genius Chaser Shaun Wallace on tonight’s episode.

However, while watching the show, viewers were distracted by ex-anaesthetist Kitty’s dress.

ITV The Chase is under fire from fans who have noticed a ‘unnecessary’ tendency. She was wearing a blouse with a pattern full of cats that matched her name well.

The shirt was black with a multicolored pattern that had colorful feline figures strewn about.

When fans observed the outfit decision, they were amused and turned to Twitter to express their feelings.

Lewis stated, ” “Kitty is dressed in a cat blouse. That’s what you’ve done there, I see. #thechase.” “I just realized, Kitty has a cat print on her shirt!! #thechase,” Mick said. “Kitty is definately a cat person #TheChase,” Alfie said. Others admired Kitty’s shirt and thought she was a fashion icon.

As one commenter put it: “I’m curious as to where Kitty obtained the shirt. I’m dying to get my hands on one!! #thechase” Trevor, a customer service representative from Bedford, took the stage first.

He then proceeded to play for the middle offer, winning £3,000 for the prize pool.

Alison, a retail employee who said she was a major fan of the program The Walking Dead, was the second to play.

Fans were surprised when host Bradley Walsh claimed he had never heard of the show.

Alison competed for a £4,000 middle offer, which she received after fist bumping all of the other contestants on her way back to the team.

Next up was 22-year-old Jack, who had his sights set on the £4,000 middle offer but was defeated by The Chaser and sent home empty-handed.

Kitty was the final contestant, and she claimed to have worked as an anaesthetic but couldn’t spell it.

She went on to earn an additional £3,000 for the team, bringing the total cash award to £10,000 for the team.

Kitty stormed the last round, answering all of the team’s questions.

Her quick-wittedness and a smidgeon of. “The summary has come to an end.”