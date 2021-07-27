The ‘dreamy’ New Look Customers said they ‘adore’ the £33 ditsy floral dress.

New Look customers are clamoring to get their hands on a “beautiful” new floral short dress.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Now that summer is upon us, buyers have been scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping trip.

Customers laud Home Bargains’ 89p summer delight for its “ingenious” approach.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

“Introducing…the ditsy floral little dress that’s coming to answer all of your fashion dreams,” New Look stated with the photo.

Instagram

The retailer’s QUIZ Orange Ditsy Floral Tie Front Mini Dress, priced at £32.99, has received positive feedback from customers.

New Look’s post has already received over 8,300 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

One customer remarked beneath the image, “This is really pretty,” and another said, “Loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

“It’s stunning,” said a third.

“Such a gorgeous dress,” commented a fourth shopper, and “WOW, that is cute!” said a fifth.

“So dreamy,” wrote a sixth.

“Gorgeous,” said another.

The QUIZ Orange Ditsy Floral Tie Front Mini Dress from New Look is £32.99 and can be found on the retailer’s website.

The dress is available for purchase online here.