The Downing Street Christmas party will not be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service.

The Metropolitan Police have said that footage from Downing Street’s Christmas dinner ‘does not give evidence of a breach’ and that the matter would not be pursued further.

After footage obtained by ITV was aired online showing Downing Street staff attending a Christmas party on December 18, 2020, the police force issued a statement.

Much of the country had been placed under ‘Tier 3’ restrictions at the time, with Liverpool City Region being classified in Tier 2.

According to government regulations, no houses in the City Region were allowed to mix indoors, and hospital visits were only permitted in extreme cases.

Downing Street personnel, on the other hand, are accused of throwing a party on December 18 during which they allegedly played games, supplied food and beverages, and partied into the wee hours of the morning.

The video “does not give evidence of a breach,” according to the Met Police.

“The Metropolitan Police Service has received a substantial amount of correspondence relating to allegations reported in the media that the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations were breached at gatherings at No 10 Downing Street in November and December 2020,” the force said in a statement.

“Detectives have gone over all of this correspondence, as well as footage from ITV News, in great detail.” The communication and footage do not prove a violation of the Health Protection Regulations, but they do confirm media reports.

“The Met will not launch an inquiry at this time due to a lack of evidence and our policy of not investigating retrospective breaches of such Regulations.”

“In relation to the Cabinet Secretary’s probe, the Met has held discussions with the Cabinet Office.” If any evidence is discovered as a consequence of the investigation, it will be forwarded to the Metropolitan Police for further investigation.” Four persons had died in the Liverpool City Region by midnight on December 18 after testing positive for coronavirus within a 28-day period.

Two of the participants were from Liverpool, one from Wirral, and the other from Halton.

Within 28 days of receiving their first positive COVID-19 test, 514 persons died across the United Kingdom.

