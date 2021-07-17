‘The door is open,’ Jurgen Klopp says of Liverpool’s transfer situation.

Jurgen Klopp has stated that he will give Liverpool’s fringe players a chance to shine during preseason, with a “very peaceful” transfer market guaranteeing that no one’s career is in jeopardy.

The German has a 34-man squad at his disposal at the Reds’ Austrian training camp, despite the absence of a handful of internationals who competed at the Euros and Copa America this summer.

Many of those players, he concedes, are on the verge of leaving, either on loan or permanently, in search of more game time or important experience elsewhere.

Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, and Nat Phillips are thought to be attracting interest as they evaluate their futures at Anfield, while there are a plethora of young players who would benefit from a loan move.

Klopp, on the other hand, will not rush any of his players out the door just yet, with the transfer market still in its infancy, there will be plenty of opportunity for them to prove their worth this summer.

When asked if he was considering trimming his team, he told the club’s official website, “I don’t know.”

“With a handful of the younger ones, maybe we should consider going out on loan, stuff like that; is now the proper time?”

“We haven’t made a final choice yet. It’s not a good idea to worry about it during the first few days because that’s when they’ll all show up.

“I prefer to be pleasantly surprised by some of the boys, thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t anticipate him to be that close already.’

“We have a lot of movement in the squad if you want to call it that; there are a lot of players who could step up – for various reasons, the last season may not have been theirs, but that doesn’t mean it will always go backwards.

“No, there’s still time to take the proper moves in the right path. They were close to making the first team, but they didn’t get enough playing time. As a result, the door is now open.

“A lot of midfielders aren’t here, so take a chance and play the greatest football you can, and then we’ll have choices right away — it’s always like that. The summary comes to a close.