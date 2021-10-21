The DOJ is owed over $10 million by a Montana man who made over 5,000 illegal robocalls.

Due to his alleged involvement in 5,000 illegal robocalls, a Montana man has been handed court papers seeking nearly $10 million on behalf of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The United States District Court for the District of Montana filed a complaint against Scott Rhodes, 52, of Libby, Montana, on October 21. According to court filings, Rhodes reportedly made 4,959 illegal robocalls with malicious intent by falsifying caller ID information. During a time when a local woman was murdered, many of Rhodes’ calls were directed towards people of Brooklyn, Iowa. Residents claim Rhodes informed them the woman was killed by a “biological hybrid of white and savage Aztec ancestors” and that if she could “be brought back to life for just one second,” she would implore the listener to “kill them all.”

At an investigation into James Alex Fields Jr., who killed a woman and injured dozens of others during the “Unite the Right” protest in August 2017, Rhodes targeted residents in Charlottesville, Virginia. Victims of the robocalls filed a slew of complaints with law enforcement agencies across the country.

The United States District Court for the District of Montana is seeking to recover the penalty amount from Rhodes as well as an order prohibiting him from committing any other violations of the Caller ID Act.

Making misleading robocalls with the “intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value,” according to Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, is illegal.

“The department will work closely with its agency partners to effectively enforce the anti-telemarketing rules,” Boynton stated.

In a press statement, FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated that “combatting illegal robocalls is a primary consumer protection priority of the FCC.” The FCC, along with the DOJ, is demanding restitution from Rhodes and will “put a stop to this unlawful behavior,” according to Rosenworcel. Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, a Georgia Republican, is demanding that the Federal Communications Commission allow limitless ringless voicemail robocalls to display on U.S. citizens’ phones, according to the release of the FCC’s penalty against Rhodes.

