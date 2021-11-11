The doctor who spread false information about the COVID-19 vaccine has died from the virus.

According to a source, a doctor in the Twin Cities who distributed COVID-19 vaccine disinformation died of the illness.

Dr. Christopher Foley, a 71-year-old physician from Vadnais Heights, died in October from COVID-19 complications. Logan, the doctor’s son, revealed that his father had never been vaccinated.

Foley studied internal medicine at the University of Minnesota and had a love for using natural medicine to “take care of other people,” according to his son.

Foley, on the other hand, spread false information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Foley said mask-wearing was “hazardous” in many blog entries on his practice’s website during the last year. In a blog post titled “Time to Unmask,” he said, “For the healthy population masks outside are fundamentally unneeded and ineffective insofar as affording protection for the wearer or anyone around them.” Foley had already touted Ivermectin as a proven treatment for COVID-19 in a separate blog post. Even when the US Food and Medicine Administration cautioned against it, he continued to administer the drug to his patients.

The 71-year-old doctor also shared statements made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who claimed that Microsoft founder Bill Gates was planning a mass expulsion of vaccine doubters from social media platforms. Kennedy has been outspoken about his anti-vaccine stance. Since then, he has been barred from using social media.

It’s unclear whether Foley’s anti-vaccine position caused harm to his patients. Logan claimed at his father’s burial that his father had helped 50 patients recover from COVID-19 illness.

Vaccine disinformation has spread across the United States. More than 78 percent of American adults surveyed believed at least one of eight COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories, according to new public opinion data from the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Vaccine Monitor.

Unvaccinated adults believe or are unsure about at least four of the eight misleading vaccine assertions, according to the poll. Only 19% of vaccinated people believe or are unsure about half of the eight incorrect notions, in comparison.

In a party-by-party comparison, 46 percent of Republicans and 14 percent of Democrats stated they were unsure about at least four or more COVID-19 misstatements.