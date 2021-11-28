The doctor who first raised concerns about the Omicron Variant claims that the symptoms are “mild.”

According to reports, the new COVID Omicron variant’s symptoms are minor, according to a South African doctor who contacted authorities.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee told The Telegraph that she first learned about the new strain at her private doctor’s office in Pretoria, South Africa, when patients came in with symptoms “distinct” from earlier strains.

Symptoms included acute exhaustion in adults of various ethnic backgrounds and a six-year-old child with a fast pulse rate, but no one lost their sense of taste or smell.

“Their symptoms were so unusual and so light from others I had treated before,” Dr. Coetzee told the publication.

The doctor, who also runs her business and chairs the South African Medical Association, said she informed the vaccine advisory committee after four members of her family tested positive for COVID-19 on November 18.

They complained of exhaustion, so she had them tested, and roughly a dozen of them tested positive for COVID while exhibiting symptoms linked with the new variation.

According to the doctor, the majority of the guys who showed up “felt very fatigued,” with around half of them being unvaccinated.

According to Dr. Coetzee, who spoke to The Telegraph, “We had one really intriguing case, a six-year-old girl with a fever and a very high pulse rate, and I debated whether or not I should admit her. But when I checked up with her two days later, she had improved dramatically.” Dr. Coetzee told other African medical societies on Saturday that her patients were all healthy, but she was concerned that the new variety may affect elderly individuals with pre-existing problems like heart disease more severely than other groups.

“What we have to be concerned about today is that when older, unvaccinated people are infected with the new variation, and if they are not vaccinated, we will see many people with a severe [type of the]sickness,” she told the journal.

The South African Medical Association has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

The Omicron form was found earlier this week in South Africa, and cases have already been reported in Japan, Israel, and the United Kingdom, among other places.

The variation could already be in the United States, according to White House infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In terms of look. This is a condensed version of the information.