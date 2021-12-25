The doctor discusses how to determine whether or not your positive lateral flow test is accurate.

Christmas is a time when we gather with our loved ones to enjoy the festivities and each other’s companionship.

With Christmas 2021 being a far cry from the previous year, fears of coronavirus and, of course, the new Omicron variety are still on the rise.

Many people can go from being non-infectious to contagious in a matter of hours, which is why families are being asked to do a lateral flow test before visiting their loved ones or attending gatherings.

However, there can be some ambiguity when it comes to taking a test, understanding the results, and deciding what to do next.

A positive lateral flow test necessitates immediate self-isolation and scheduling a PCR test to validate your findings.

You can discontinue self-isolating in England if you do the PCR test within two days of a positive quick lateral flow test at a test site and your PCR test is negative.

Those with any symptoms should isolate and schedule a PCR regardless of the lateral flow test result.

Is it possible, however, that people are misreading their lateral flow tests?

One doctor took to Instagram to issue a warning and offer advise on how to read your lateral flow result correctly.

Nathan is a doctor in London who goes by the handle @expedition doctor.

If any line appears before the end of the interpretation window, which is normally 30 minutes, he says it’s a positive test, and you should isolate yourself and schedule a PCR.

Lines that occur after the interpretation window, on the other hand, do not count as a positive test, he wrote.

“The second question is, does a faint line after the interpretation window mean anything?” he continued. Please note that the following is solely my opinion.

“If the slightly positive line shows after the time window, the most likely explanation is either contamination (e.g., food or drink, or some other very weak contaminant that is generating a false positive), or extremely low viral levels.”

“If it’s the latter, and presuming you’re asymptomatic at this stage, you’re unlikely to be a transmission risk in the first place.”

