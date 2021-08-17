The Dixie Fire is approaching the 18-thousand-person town of Dixie, despite the fact that an evacuation order has not yet been issued.

The Dixie Fire was pushed near Susanville, a town of 18,000 people in California’s Lassen County, by afternoon winds on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the approaching of the state’s largest single wildfire in recorded history, the old mining and logging town has yet to be evacuated. According to the Associated Press, Susanville, which is located in the Sierra Nevada, is home to two state prisons, a federal prison, and a casino.

As the fire raced northward Monday, the adjacent mountain village of Janesville was ordered to evacuate. While residents in Susanville have not been forced to evacuate, the local police department issued a statement warning people to “be vigilant and ready to leave” if the fire becomes a threat.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the area through Thursday due to afternoon gusts that might reach 35 mph.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Bulldozers had destroyed fire lines in the course of the northward-moving blaze, but “a number of our lines are being checked now,” according to fire spokesperson David Janssen.

The weather forecast caused Pacific Gas & Electric to issue a warning that it may turn off the power to 48,000 customers in parts of 18 counties from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon in order to avoid wind from knocking down or flinging debris onto power lines, causing new flames. The majority of those clients live in Butte and Shasta counties, which have recently seen a number of tragic and destructive wildfires, including the Dixie Fire.

Although investigations are ongoing, Pacific Gas & Electric has informed utility regulators that trees falling into its power wires may have sparked the Dixie and Fly fires. The Dixie Fire started near Paradise, which was ravaged by a wildfire started by PG&E equipment during high winds in 2018. A total of 85 persons were killed.

Since igniting on July 13, the Dixie Fire has burned over 900 square miles (2,331 square kilometers) in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, eventually merging with a smaller blaze known as the Fly Fire. Only about a third of it is contained by fire lines.

More than 1,100 buildings have been destroyed, including 625 residences, according to ongoing damage surveys, and more than 14,000 structures are still under threat. Several evacuation orders have been issued. This is a condensed version of the information.